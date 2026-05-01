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B R Ambedkar's statue vandalised in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur; police deployed

The matter came to light on Friday morning when villagers noticed the damage and informed police.
Last Updated : 01 May 2026, 09:52 IST
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Published 01 May 2026, 09:52 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshB R AmbedkarShahjahanpur

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