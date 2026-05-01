<p>Shahjahanpur (UP): Police have registered an FIR after a statue of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/b-r-ambedkar">B R Ambedkar</a> was vandalised in a village here, police said on Friday.</p>.<p>Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Devendra Kumar said the incident took place on Thursday night in Katia Usmanpur village under the Nigohi police station area, where unidentified persons broke the hand of the statue.</p>.<p>The matter came to light on Friday morning when villagers noticed the damage and informed police, he said.</p>.UP college principal held for Rs 16.78 lakh minority scholarship embezzlement.<p>Based on a complaint, an FIR has been registered naming a local resident, who had earlier opposed celebrations of Ambedkar Jayanti on April 14, Kumar said.</p>.<p>The officer said the statue has been repaired with the help of villagers, and the police force has been deployed in the area as a precautionary measure.</p>.<p>A case has been registered under Section 298 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and further investigation is under way, he said. </p>