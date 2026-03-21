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'Baba' run over by truck in Mathura; supporters block highway, vandalise police cars

The police later resorted to mild force to disperse the crowd.
Last Updated : 21 March 2026, 09:03 IST
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Published 21 March 2026, 09:03 IST
India NewsUttar Pradeshmathura

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