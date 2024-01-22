Babri Masjid litigant welcomes 'Pran Pratishtha' of Ram Lalla

Ayodhya: Iqbal Ansari, one of the main Muslim plaintiffs in the now-settled Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid Title suits, has welcomed the ‘pran pratishtha’ ceremony and called for peace and harmony.

Ansari, who was among the invitees at Monday’s consecration ceremony, said everyone should welcome the pran pratishtha. ‘’We want that Shri Ram is installed in the Temple and people pay obeisance there...we should all follow the path shown by Lord Rama,’’ he said.

‘’Religion is a symbol of humanity....it never teaches enmity,’’ Ansari added. Ansari was among the people, who had welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi when the latter had arrived in Ayodhya on August 5, 2020, for the groundbreaking ceremony of the Ram Temple.