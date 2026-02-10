Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Babri Masjid won't be rebuilt as 'qayamat’: Yogi Adityanath

‘’The BJP government does what it says and it speaks only that which it does,’’ the chief minister said, adding that the saffron party had said that the Ram Temple would be built and it was built.
Last Updated : 10 February 2026, 13:14 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 February 2026, 13:14 IST
Uttar PradeshAyodhyaYogi AdityanathRam MandirBabri Masjid

Follow us on :

Follow Us