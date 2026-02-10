<p>In an indication that the forthcoming assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, which are a year away, will once again revolve around contentious religious issues, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said that the Babri Mosque will never be ‘rebuilt’ as ‘qayamat’ (doomsday)will never come.</p><p>‘’Those dreaming of qayamat should understand that it will never come and the Babri Mosque will never be rebuilt,’’ Adityanath said while addressing a public meeting after attending a religious event in the neighboring Barabanki district.</p>.The benefits of managing your liquidity with a line of credit.<p>‘’Qayamat ke liye jine walon kaide mein raho….Babri Masjid ab kabhi nahin banana wali’’ (Those living for the doomsdays should mend their ways. Babri Mosque will never be built now), he added.</p><p>‘’The BJP government does what it says and it speaks only that which it does,’’ the chief minister said, adding that the saffron party had said that the Ram Temple would be built and it was built.</p><p>‘’Hamne kaha tha ki Ramlala ham ayenge, mandir wahin banayenge…Ram Mandir bana ki nahin,’’ (we had said that we would build the Ram Temple at Ayodhya and we did it), he said.</p><p>‘’The moment of pride came in Ayodhya after 500 years…..the past governments did nothing to build the Ram Temple,’’ he said.</p><p>Adityanath also took potshots at the opposition saying that there were some ‘opportunistic’ people who remembered Lord Rama only when they were in crisis and they forgot Rama later on.</p><p>Adityanath’s use of the term ‘qayamat’ triggered a sharp response from the Muslim clerics and Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav.</p><p>‘’The chief minister should not use Urdu words as he had problems with the language,’’ Akhilesh said. He said that the BJP resorted to ‘communal politics’ when it feared that it would ‘lose’ power.</p><p>Muslim clerics also said that ‘qayamat’ would certainly come.</p>