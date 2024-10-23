Home
Bahraich violence: Police arrest 2 for confessing to arson, rioting on camera

So far, police have lodged 15 FIRs in the communal violence that took place in the district's Maharajganj area on October 13 and 14.
PTI
Last Updated : 23 October 2024, 17:07 IST

Published 23 October 2024, 17:07 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshCrimeArrest

