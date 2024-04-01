Banda jail superintendent receives death threat hours after Mukhtar Ansari's death, case lodged

Banda (Uttar Pradesh): The superintendent of Banda jail, where gangster-politician Mukhtar Anasari was lodged before he died last week, received a death threat on his phone, police said on Monday.

Ansari, a five-time MLA, was lodged in the Banda divisional jail. When his health deteriorated on Thursday, he was sent to a government hospital, where he later died.

According to police, an unidentified man made a threat call on the jail superintendent's phone within hours of Ansari's death.