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Bank manager shot dead in fit of rage by security manager upset by salary, denied leave

SHO Loni Border Manish Bist on Tuesday said the bank manager, Abhishek Kumar, was from Patna. He has been posted in Ghaziabad since August 2025, and was living in a rented house with his wife.
Last Updated : 17 March 2026, 07:54 IST
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Published 17 March 2026, 07:54 IST
India NewsCrimeUttar Pradesh News

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