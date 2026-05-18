Bareilly ke bazaar ka 'jhumka' redesigned, new look to be unveiled soon

<p>Made immortal by the iconic 1966 Bollywood chartbuster song from Sunil Dutt-Sadhana starrer movie ‘Mera Saya’ sung by Asha Bhonsle 'Jhumka Gira Re, Bareilly ke bazaar mein jhumka gira re’, the ‘jhumka’ of Bareilly has been redesigned and given a new look, which is more attractive, modern and magnificent than before.</p><p>For years, Bareilly’s ‘Jhumka Crossing’ has been a major center of attraction for the residents of the town but also for the visitors, who were often seen clicking the pictures of the huge ‘jhumka’ installed there, which was regarded as a symbol of the city’s cultural identity and pride.</p><p>With the passage of time, however, the flaws in its design began noticeable resulting in the ‘jhumka’ losing its beauty and grandeur.</p>.'Jhumka gira re' plays on loop in Bareilly's bazaars again with Asha Bhosle's nostalgia.<p>Apparently concerned that the town could lose its defining symbol, the Bareilly Municipal Corporation (BMC) decided to redesign the old ‘jhumka’. The old one was removed and a new one, more captivating and magnificent, was installed. It was likely to be officially unveiled ‘soon’.</p><p>‘’The jhumka will have a completely new look…it has undergone a complete makeover through the incorporation of intricate artistic details,’’, said a BMC official, familiar with the renovation.</p><p>He said that it now had a ‘brass like finish’ which would ensure that its luster remained undimmed for several years. ‘’It will now look like an actual earring’,’’ he added.</p><p>The famous ‘Jhumka Tiraha’ was situated at the entry point of the city from the direction of Delhi and the new look ‘jhumka’, which was yet to be officially unveiled, was not only certain to catch the attention of the visitors but also make sure that Bareilly’s iconic identity returned.</p><p>‘’We hope that we will soon be able to see the new look jhumka and expect the officials to get it unveiled without delay,’’ said Rakesh Misra, a resident of the town.</p>