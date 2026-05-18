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Bareilly ke bazaar ka 'jhumka' redesigned, new look to be unveiled soon

The new design has a ‘brass like finish’ which would ensure that its luster remained undimmed for several years.
Last Updated : 18 May 2026, 14:01 IST
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Published 18 May 2026, 14:01 IST
India NewsBareilly

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