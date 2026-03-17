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Bareilly man murders wife's mother, brother during panchayat meeting; killed in encounter

The police recovered a pistol, ammunition and a knife from the possession of the accused, the SSP said.
Last Updated : 17 March 2026, 10:07 IST
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Published 17 March 2026, 10:07 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshCrimeBareilly

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