Behmai massacre verdict after 43 years: One from Phoolan Devi's gang gets life

Lucknow: Exactly 43 years after Phoolan Devi, also known as the 'bandit queen', and her gang shot dead 20 members of the upper caste Thakur community in a revenge killing at the Behmai village in the Kanpur Dehat district in Uttar Pradesh, a district court on Wednesday sentenced one of the accused to life imprisonment while acquitting another for lack of evidence.

According to police sources, an anti-dacoity court in the Kanpur Dehat district sentenced Shyam Babu to life imprisonment while it acquitted another accused, Vishwanath, for lack of evidence.

The accused included Phoolan Devi, who had later joined politics and had gone on to become a Member of Parliament, and her gang members.

Of the 36 accused in the matter, 33, including the 'bandit queen', died during the pendency of the trial. One of the accused, Man Singh, remains at large and the police have not been able to apprehend him so far.