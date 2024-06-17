Bhagwat leaves Gorakhpur, no meeting with Yogi

Lucknow: Notwithstanding widespread speculations in the political circles and the media about their possible meeting to discuss the dismal performance of the BJP in Uttar Pradesh in the Lok Sabha polls, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, who had been camping in Gorakhpur for the past five days in connection with a training program of the swayamsevaks, on Monday left for Delhi without meeting Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
Though it was not clear, at least officially, if Adityanath, who was also in Gorakhpur, had sought time to meet Bhagwat, their failure to meet each other set the political tongues wagging, especially in the wake of reports that the RSS was 'upset' with the saffron party over remarks made by some BJP leaders and also ignoring the Sangh's 'advice' in selection of candidates in the LS polls.
Bhagwat, who was on a visit to Gorakhpur, the home town of Adityanath, attended a training camp of the 'swayamsevaks' at Maniram in the district. There were speculations that he might also meet Adityanath during his stay at Gorakhpur. Adityanath, who was in Varanasi to oversee preparations for the proposed visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 18, had reached Gorakhpur late in the evening on Friday.
Sources said that Adityanath had twice sought time to meet Bhagwat on Saturday but there was no response from the RSS chief. A Sangh official here sought to clarify saying that the itinerary of the RSS chief had been decided much earlier that no changes could be made in the same at the eleventh hour.
Bhagwat had, a few days back, said that a true 'sevak' (servant) was not 'arrogant' and served the people with dignity. The remarks were perceived to be aimed at the BJP.
Sources said that the RSS was not happy with the selection of candidates in the state and had advised the saffron party to change many of the nominees. BJP, which had won 62 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, could win only 32 seats this time.
Sources also said that at many places the RSS workers did not actively take part in the campaigning and mobilising the BJP supporters to come out and exercise their franchise which might have resulted in low voting at several places.
Senior RSS leader Indresh Kumar had also said that those who had become arrogant were stopped at 241 by Lord Rama and also those who were 'anti-Ram' could get only 234. He, however, later retracted from his statement.
Published 17 June 2024, 12:21 IST