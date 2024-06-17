Bhagwat leaves Gorakhpur, no meeting with Yogi

Bhagwat, who was on a visit to Gorakhpur, the home town of Adityanath, attended a training camp of the 'swayamsevaks' at Maniram in the district. There were speculations that he might also meet Adityanath during his stay at Gorakhpur. Adityanath, who was in Varanasi to oversee preparations for the proposed visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 18, had reached Gorakhpur late in the evening on Friday.

Sources said that Adityanath had twice sought time to meet Bhagwat on Saturday but there was no response from the RSS chief. A Sangh official here sought to clarify saying that the itinerary of the RSS chief had been decided much earlier that no changes could be made in the same at the eleventh hour.

Bhagwat had, a few days back, said that a true 'sevak' (servant) was not 'arrogant' and served the people with dignity. The remarks were perceived to be aimed at the BJP.