Bharat Ratna to Chaudhary Charan Singh is honour to India's 90 crore farmers: UP minister

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh minister Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary on Sunday said the Bharat Ratna conferred on former prime minister Chaudhary Charan Singh is an "honour to the 90 crore farmers of India".

Singh, who was posthumously conferred with India's highest civilian award on February 9, championed for farmers' causes.

Speaking to PTI on Sunday, Chaudhary said, "After Independence, Chaudhary Charan Singh was the only polition to be regarded as the messiah of the farmers. He was the first to say that the path which leads to the development of the country passes through its farms."

"He had taken a number of steps in the interest and welfare of the farmers. His name will always remain etched in history in golden letters," the minister for sugarcane development and sugar industry said.

"Conferring Bharat Ratna to Chaudhary Charan is an honour to the 90 crore farmers of India," he added.

Elaborating on the steps taken by the Bharat Ratna recipient for the welfare of the country's farmers, the UP cabinet minister said Singh brought a number of pro-farmer legislations such as the Consolidation of Holdings Act of 1953 and the Uttar Pradesh Zamindari and Land Reforms Act, 1952.

Recalling his relations with the former prime minister, Chaudhary said, "My association with him was almost since my childhood days. It was in 1967 when I first met him. At that time, I was in high school (Class 10)."

"With his (Charan Singh's) blessings, I became an MLA (fom Chhata). I had the honour of becoming the chairman of the Mandi Samiti of Kosi Kalan (in Mathura) when I was a student. This was in 1977, when I had appeared in the LLB final year examination after completing MA. Subsequently, in 1985, I was given the ticket by the party (Lok Dal)" he said.

Chaudhary has represented the Chhata assembly constituency in Mathura district five times in the UP Legislative Assembly.