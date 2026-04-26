<p>Lucknow: A birthday celebration in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/uttar-pradesh">Uttar Pradesh’s</a> Bulandshahr district turned tragic after the birthday boy allegedly shot dead three of his friends following a dispute over smearing cake on his face.</p>.<p>According to the police sources here, the incident happened late on Saturday night at a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/gym">gym</a> in Khurja town in the district, where one Jeetu Saini had thrown a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/party">party</a> on the occasion of his birthday.</p>.<p>The deceased were identified as Manish Saini, Akash Saini and Amardeep Saini. One of the deceased was said to be the brother of a local BJP corporator while the other two were his nephews.</p>.<p>Sources said that there was an altercation between Jeetu and the victims after one of them smeared cake on Jeetu’s face.</p>.<p>A furious Jeetu left the gym and returned soon after with his friends. Jeetu, who carried a gun, opened fire on the three, who were still sitting there, sources said.</p>.Delhi: Night out turns tragic; man dies after being beaten with helmet.<p>Manish, Akash and Amardeep sustained bullet injuries and were rushed to the hospital where the doctors declared them dead on arrival. Jeetu and his friends managed to escape from there after perpetrating the crime.</p>.<p>Police said that some people were detained in connection with the incident and a hunt was launched to nab Jeetu and his friends.</p>.<p>A senior police official said that teams had been formed to nab the culprits. The CCTV footage was also being examined, he added.</p>