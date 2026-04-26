Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Birthday boy shoots three friends dead after they smear cake on his face in UP's Bulandshahr

According to the sources, there was an altercation between the accused and the victims after one of them smeared cake on his face.
Last Updated : 26 April 2026, 14:16 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 April 2026, 14:16 IST
India NewsCrimebirthdaycakeBulandshahr

Follow us on :

Follow Us