BJP allies in UP 'upset' over offer of six seats

Lucknow: BJP's alliance partners in Uttar Pradesh appeared to be 'unhappy' over a reported offer of six seats to them by the saffron party in the state in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

According to the reports, BJP has decided to leave six Lok Sabha seats in UP for its alliance partners. The Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) could get two seats- Baghpat and Bijnore, while the Apna Dal (AD) could also get two seats. The Nishad Party and the Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) were likely to be offered one seat each.

Reacting to the reported offer of one seat, Nishad Party president Sanjay Nishad said that his party deserved at least two seats. ''We have five MLAs in the state assembly at present...six others are from our party but had won on the BJP symbol...we must get at least two Lok Sabha seats,'' Sanjay Nishad said on Saturday.

He said that the 'Nishad' (boatmen) community formed around 18 per cent of the total electorate in the state and they should get adequate representation in the Parliament.