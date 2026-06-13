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Homeindiauttar pradesh

BJP bets on Yogi Adityanath, Hindutva for hat-trick in 2027 UP Assembly polls

The recent BJP victories in West Bengal and Assam have enthused the party cadre across the country.
Last Updated : 12 June 2026, 21:48 IST
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Published 12 June 2026, 21:48 IST
India NewsBJPUttar PradeshIndian PoliticsYogi AdityanathSpecialsDH Spotlight

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