BJP draws up plan to win back Dalits in Uttar Pradesh

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s leaders in Uttar Pradesh have publicly attributed the party’s dismal performance in the state in the recent Lok Sabha elections to “falsehood spread by the opposition on the issue of reservation’’.

Some of them have also blamed “over-confidence” within the party. But what almost all of them privately admit is that a large section of the Dalit voters, who had supported the saffron party in the earlier elections, deserted it in the LS polls and thus severally damaged its electoral prospects.

Of the 17 reserved LS seats in the state, the BJP had won 15 in the 2019 LS polls losing only Nagina and Lalganj seats to the Bahujan Samaj Party, which had contested the elections in alliance with the Samajwadi Party. In 2014, the BJP had won all the reserved seats in the state. In the 2004 LS polls, the BJP had managed to win only three reserved seats in the state.

But, in the recent LS polls, the BJP could win only eight reserved seats while the SP managed to win seven. The Congress and the Azad Samaj Party of Chandrashekhar, a.k.a. Ravan, won one seat each.