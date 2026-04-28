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BJP gears up for Uttar Pradesh polls next year

From inaugurating developmental projects, meeting women electorate to visiting places of worship, the itinerary for the party's leaders are already set.
Last Updated : 28 April 2026, 17:54 IST
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Published 28 April 2026, 17:54 IST
India NewsBJPUttar Pradesh

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