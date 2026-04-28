<p>New Delhi: After Assam and West Bengal, BJP has now set its sights on the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, due early next year.</p><p>From inaugurating developmental projects, meeting women electorate to visiting places of worship, the itinerary for the party's leaders are already set. </p><p>Prime minister Modi is on a two-day visit to the state. He will participate in a Mahila Sammelan in Varanasi on Wednesday. BJP president Nitin Nabin, too, will participate in the meeting. He offered prayers at Kashi Vishwanath Mandir alongside UP CM Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday.</p><p>Considered the big wrestle before the Lok Sabha polls, the UP elections are a critical litmus test, both for the BJP as well as Nabin. The prime minister, who was actively participating in Bengal, will spend two days in his constituency. </p>.BJP announces five candidates for Maharashtra MLC polls.<p>A senior BJP leader said BJP’s election machinery never stops. "... UP heads to the polls next year, and it is a tough election." </p><p>Another local leader said the state unit has started working towards the Assembly elections immediately after the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. </p><p>In that election, BJP received a drubbing, with its tally falling from 70 in 2019 to 33.</p><p><strong>'Carefully crafted' </strong></p><p>Another state unit leader of the BJP said Modi’s Mahila Sanmelan event has been carefully crafted. "One usually sees that the Prime Minister has a programme on voting day. So when Bengal goes to vote, women there could be inspired by the PM on television screens,” the BJP leader said. </p>