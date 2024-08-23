BJP has adopted anti-SC/ST stance, I.N.D.I.A. bloc silent on issue, alleges Mayawati

In posts on X in Hindi, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati said, "It is very sad and worrying that the (BJP-led) Centre has not yet taken any concrete steps to restore the old system as per public expectations against the Supreme Court's decision of August 1, 2024, to implement the new rule of classification and creamy layer in SC/ST reservation."

Claiming that the Centre was not serious about the issue, she said, "First the weak advocacy in the court, and now, the failure to bring the Constitution Amendment Bill for it proves that the BJP's anti-SC/ST reservation attitude is still intact with the same intensity."

Accusing the opposition parties, particularly the Congress and the Samajwadi Party (SP), Mayawati said, "The silence of the Congress, SP and their I.N.D.I.A. bloc in this matter is equally fatal. It shows their interest in the welfare and upliftment of SCs and STs, she said.