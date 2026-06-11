BJP in ‘tight spot’ after Brij Bhushan seems to support Ram Temple ‘missing fund’ charge

<p>Lucknow: <a href="https://www.deccanehrald.com/tags/bjp">BJP</a> found itself in a tight spot after one of its senior leaders and former MP <a href="https://www.deccanehrald.com/tags/brij-bhushan">Brij Bhushan</a> appeared to support the allegations of embezzlement of offerings at the <a href="https://www.deccanehrald.com/tags/ram-temple">Ram Temple</a> in <a href="https://www.deccanehrald.com/tags/ayodhya">Ayodhya</a>.</p>.<p>Speaking to reporters in Gonda, Singh, in reply to a question on the missing fund allegations, said that he could not speak the truth as he was scared of the consequences.</p>.<p>‘’Dekhiye main sach Nahi bol sakta kyunki sach bolne se main pareshani mein pad jaoonga…who log bahut powerful log hain….main dar se sach Nahi bol sakta’’ (See I can’t speak the truth as I will be in trouble…they are very powerful people….I can’t speak the truth out of fear) Singh said.</p>.<p>He, however, said that he would speak the truth at the ‘right time’.</p>.<p>Another senior BJP leader and former MP from Ayodhya, Vinay Katiyar has also demanded an independent probe into the matter saying the issue concerned the faith of millions of devotees.</p>.<p>‘’If there are allegations then an impartial probe should be conducted,’’ he added.</p>.<p>Some Ayodhya based seers also joined the issue and sought a probe into the matter. ‘’An impartial and transparent inquiry must be conducted to ascertain the truth,’’ Mahant Kamal Nayan Das said.</p>.'The explanation itself is not clear': Akhilesh Yadav after Ram Temple Trust rejects ‘missing fund’ reports.<p>The Mahant of Ayodhya based Dantdhawan Kund Vivek Acharya also demanded a probe into the allegations.</p>.<p>The demand for a probe comes amid reports that the PMO has sought a report on the alleged Ram Temple ‘missing donation money’.</p>.<p><a href="https://www.deccanehrald.com/tags/samajwadi-party">Samajwadi Party</a> president <a href="https://www.deccanehrald.com/tags/akhilesh-yadav">Akhilesh Yadav</a> had claimed that there were reports that crores of rupees, received as offerings at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, were ‘missing’ and asked the court to take cognizance of the matter.</p>.<p>Around six people, associated with Trust and the Collection Agency, were being questioned in connection with the ‘missing fund’. Neither the police nor the Trust have confirmed the reports.</p>.<p>Reports also said that during the ongoing internal audit, it was found that the donation money was lesser in comparison to the number of devotees visiting the Temple. It was suspected that the funds were siphoned off over a period of several days.</p>