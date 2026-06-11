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Homeindiauttar pradesh

BJP in ‘tight spot’ after Brij Bhushan seems to support Ram Temple ‘missing fund’ charge

Another senior BJP leader and former MP from Ayodhya, Vinay Katiyar has also demanded an independent probe into the matter saying the issue concerned the faith of millions of devotees.
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 15:38 IST
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Published 11 June 2026, 15:38 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshBrij Bhushan Sharan SinghRam Temple

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