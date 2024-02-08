BJP knows how to break parties, alleges Akhilesh amid rumours of RLD joining hands with NDA

Asked about the alleged growing proximity between RLD and BJP, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak told reporters in Lucknow, 'There are always possibilities in politics and BJP is a party working with dedication towards Bharat Mata. It is with the people supporting the all-round development of Uttar Pradesh. We heartily welcome everyone.” Congress Legislature Party leader Aradhana Mishra said, 'See, this discussion is going on in the media. As far as I.N.D.I.A. block is concerned, everything is fine here. There is no cause for concern.”

Akhilesh Yadav had on Wednesday said he hoped that Jayant Chaudhary will not weaken the struggle going on for the 'khush-haali' (prosperity) of Uttar Pradesh.