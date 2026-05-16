<p>New Delhi: With the big assembly wrestle in sight, the BJP is carrying out district-wise trainings across <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/uttar-pradesh">Uttar Pradesh</a>. All the current MPs of the state as well as former MPs have been roped in to carry out district level training of narrative management, social media as well as election management to the booth level in all districts. </p><p>Across the state’s 75 districts, two-day training camps, called the ‘Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Prashikshan Mahaabhiyan’ have been held in the last few weeks. </p><p>From the polling booth up to the ‘Shakti Kendra’ level, training sessions are being held on topics such as organisational expansion, election management, booth management, cadre development, the history of the BJP, social media, media management, operational methodology, national challenges and narratives, and the Modi government's welfare schemes for the poor. </p> .With 3 OBCs & 2 Dalits, Cabinet rejig signals BJP's bid to blunt SP's PDA push ahead of 2027 Uttar Pradesh polls.<p>All current and former Members of Parliament and Members of Legislative Assemblies along with Chairpersons, heads and members of District Panchayats and urban local bodies, office bearers of the BJP’s District Executive, various Morchas and Prakoshth and public representatives active in diverse fields are participating in the training programme. </p><p>In these sessions, which started in April and is supposed to end by May, karyakartas are trained at the booth-level in the skills of voter contact, beneficiary communication, increasing vote percentage, and micro-management. <br></p><p>As each booth is considered as a crucial unit for victory, workers will be assigned responsibilities, with an aim to strengthen the election machinery at the grassroots level. </p> .<p>Training sessions have till now taken place in Gorakhpur, Hapur, Kanpur, and Katra, and in the coming weekend, similar sessions are going to be held in Kannauj. </p><p>For instance, on Saturday, former union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, who was on a two-day programme in Hapur, was training the party’s cadre on responses to tackle the government’s austerity measures with. In his training, eleven sessions were undertaken. </p><p>“The world is currently passing through a phase of major global crisis, wherein major economic powers are facing financial distress and recession. Throughout this months-long global crisis, the Central Government, under the leadership of Shri Narendra Modi, has demonstrated prudence and sensitivity, undertaking effective measures to mitigate its adverse impact on the country,” Naqvi told karyakartas of the BJP. He added that the sacrifices and nationalist resolve and dedication of crores of diligent BJP workers have transformed the BJP into a global brand of good governance and inclusive empowerment. </p> .<p>At the same time, UP water and power minister Swatantra Dev Sharma took a similar session at Kanpur, where he spoke about how organisational programmes help shape a karyakarta. “Organsationally, there are four levels of programmes – rallies, karyakarta sanmelan, baithaks, and Prashikshan Varg. These shape a karyakarta,” he said. </p><p>In Shravasti, where the sessions began on Saturday, too, apart from the 11 training programmes, karyakartas will be given presentations in practical sessions including evening prayer, morning prayer, yoga. </p>