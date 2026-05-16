Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

BJP launches district wise trainings across Uttar Pradesh to strengthen election machinery

Across the state’s 75 districts, two-day training camps, called the ‘Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Prashikshan Mahaabhiyan’ have been held in the last few weeks.
Last Updated : 16 May 2026, 17:05 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 May 2026, 17:05 IST
India NewsBJPUttar Pradesh

Follow us on :

Follow Us