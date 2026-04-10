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BJP leader among 6 arrested for running illegal IPL betting racket in Mathura

The police also recovered around Rs 1.6 lakh in cash, 11 mobile phones, three notebooks containing betting records, and a laptop.
Last Updated : 10 April 2026, 10:38 IST
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Published 10 April 2026, 10:38 IST
India NewsBJPUttar PradeshIPLGamblingBetting

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