BJP leader claims responsibility for posters against Akhilesh Yadav, dares Samajwadi Party to respond

<p>Kannauj: A day after posters targeting Samajwadi Party president and Kannauj MP <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/uttar-pradesh/sp-chief-akhilesh-yadav-says-caste-based-encounters-taking-place-in-uttar-pradesh-4016926">Akhilesh Yadav</a> appeared in the city, BJP district president Veer Singh Bhadauria on Wednesday claimed responsibility for putting them up and challenged the opposition party to lodge a case against him.</p><p>In a Facebook post, Bhadauria shared a photograph of one of the posters, openly declaring that he had got them displayed and dared the Samajwadi Party to take any legal action against him.</p><p>"If exposing the deeds of your (SP) leaders and party is a crime, then go ahead and file a case against me," he said while issuing an open challenge to the Samajwadi Party.</p><p>Bhadauria further said that tearing down posters would not erase "the dark pages of history" and asked Akhilesh's party to "have the courage to face the truth".</p>.‘Invisible weapons attacking social harmony’: Akhilesh Yadav targets BJP, seeks probe into leaders' properties .<p>He added that the BJP had openly taken to the streets to expose what he described as the "anti-women face" of the SP.</p><p>The controversy erupted on Tuesday morning after posters targeting Akhilesh appeared on roads in Kannauj, alleging that SP was an "anti-women" party, triggering protests by workers, who later submitted a memorandum to the district magistrate demanding action.</p><p>Following Bhadauria's public statement, the SP camp in Kannauj did not react. But the party reacted on X.</p><p>"Those who live in glass houses should not throw stones at others," it said.</p><p>The party further said if SP workers started putting up posters of rape accused BJP leaders, like Chinmayanand and former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, then the saffron party's "leaders will have no place left to hide their faces".</p>