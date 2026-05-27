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Homeindiauttar pradesh

BJP leader claims responsibility for posters against Akhilesh Yadav, dares Samajwadi Party to respond

"Those who live in glass houses should not throw stones at others," the Samajwadi Party replied.
Last Updated : 27 May 2026, 13:28 IST
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Published 27 May 2026, 13:28 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshIndiaAkhilesh YadavSamajwadi Party

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