BJP makes cop murder accused Sachin Ahlawat its UP zonal chief

Lucknow: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was left red faced after a prime accused in the killing of a police inspector in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahar district around five years back was made the state zonal chief of the party.

According to the BJP sources here, Sachin Ahlawat, who was an accused in the killing of inspector Subodh Kumar Singh during violence over an incident of cow slaughter at Syana area in Bulandshahar in 2018, was appointed as a 'Mandal' (zonal) chief of Bibi Nagar.

Sachin, who was charged with rioting, attacking a cop and other offenses, was currently out on bail. Two persons, including Singh, were killed in the violence on December 3, 2018.