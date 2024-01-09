BJP makes cop murder accused Sachin Ahlawat its UP zonal chief

Lucknow: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was left red faced after a prime accused in the killing of a police inspector in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahar district around five years back was made the state zonal chief of the party.
According to the BJP sources here, Sachin Ahlawat, who was an accused in the killing of inspector Subodh Kumar Singh during violence over an incident of cow slaughter at Syana area in Bulandshahar in 2018, was appointed as a 'Mandal' (zonal) chief of Bibi Nagar.
Sachin, who was charged with rioting, attacking a cop and other offenses, was currently out on bail. Two persons, including Singh, were killed in the violence on December 3, 2018.
While the opposition leaders slammed the appointment of Sachin, the BJP sought to defend the same.
BJP leader and Bulandshahar district unit president Vikas Chauhan defended the decision to make Sachin the zonal president saying that the latter was not a hardened criminal and that his name had appeared in the police charge sheet only as he was present on the spot where the violence had taken place.
Sachin, who was also the 'pradhan' of a village, refuted the allegations and claimed that he was simply a spectator and did not take part in the violence.
The opposition leaders however slammed the saffron party over the appointment and said that the BJP had always given patronage to the criminals. ''The true character of the BJP has been exposed,'' said a senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader here on Tuesday.