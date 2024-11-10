Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

BJP MLA Baburam Paswan's distant cousin beaten to death in UP's Pilibhit

CO Puranpur Vishal Chaudhary said that in view of the tension in the village after the incident, a large number of police forces have been deployed.
PTI
Last Updated : 09 November 2024, 20:57 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 November 2024, 20:57 IST
India NewsBJPUttar PradeshCrimemurder

Follow us on :

Follow Us