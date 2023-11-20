BJP rejigs Uttar Pradesh unit ahead of Lok Sabha elections in 2024

Lucknow: BJP on Monday effected a major reshuffle in the Uttar Pradesh unit changing the in-charges of as many as 55 organisational districts and six regions ahead of the next Lok Sabha elections due in 2024.

UP BJP president Bhupendra Chaudhary announced the new list of district in-charges here after a meeting with the district presidents of the party.

According to the sources the main agenda of the meeting was to discuss the party's strategy in the next LS polls and appoint new faces in the party organisation. ''The reshuffle was made after taking feedback from the district unit presidents,'' a senior state BJP leader said.