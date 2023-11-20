BJP rejigs Uttar Pradesh unit ahead of Lok Sabha elections in 2024

Lucknow: BJP on Monday effected a major reshuffle in the Uttar Pradesh unit changing the in-charges of as many as 55 organisational districts and six regions ahead of the next Lok Sabha elections due in 2024.
UP BJP president Bhupendra Chaudhary announced the new list of district in-charges here after a meeting with the district presidents of the party.
According to the sources the main agenda of the meeting was to discuss the party's strategy in the next LS polls and appoint new faces in the party organisation. ''The reshuffle was made after taking feedback from the district unit presidents,'' a senior state BJP leader said.
The party also changed its OBC Cell in-charge. State BJP general secretary Ram Pratap Chauhan has been made the new in-charge of the OBC Cell in the state.
The new list of the in-charges contained several OBC leaders indicating that the saffron party wanted to retain its hold on the 'non-Yadav' voters in the state, a large chunk of whom had supported it in the last year's assembly poll in the state.
The leader also said that the party would expedite the work of forming the booth committees and also form the LS and assembly election committees.
Sources said that the district unit presidents had been asked to reach out to the people in both urban and rural areas and apprise them about the 'pro-people' schemes of the Yogi Adityanath government in the state and the centre.
''Both the state government and the centre have initiated a number of measures for the people....the government has also taken a number of steps to develop the religious towns in the state....we need to apprise the people about the same,'' the leader remarked.
The reshuffle in the BJP organisation in the state comes close on the heels of the decision of its main rival, Samajwadi Party (SP) to reach out to the OBC and dalits through the newly coined slogan 'PDA' (pichra, dalit, Alpsankhyak). SP president Akhilesh Yadav had recently launched a statewide 'yatra' of the party leaders and workers with the objective of popularising the PDA slogan.