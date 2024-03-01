BJP's quest to wrest last citadel of Congress in Uttar Pradesh

Interestingly, former UP minister Swami Prasad Maurya, who recently resigned from SP to float his outfit, is also from Raebareli. He is reportedly inching closer to the I.N.D.I.A bloc and may come in handy for the Congress in its attempts to shore up its chances in the lone LS seat in UP after Rahul Gandhi lost to Union minister Smriti Irani from Amethi in 2019.