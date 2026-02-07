Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
BJP ‘spreading hatred’ in society: BSP chief Mayawati

Speaking at a meeting of the party office bearers, Mayawati also reviewed her party’s poll preparations and discussed the electoral strategy to reach out to the people in the state.
Last Updated : 07 February 2026, 14:22 IST
Published 07 February 2026, 14:22 IST
India NewsBJPUttar PradeshIndian PoliticsBSPMaywati

