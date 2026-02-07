<p>Lucknow: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bsp">BSP</a> supremo <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mayawati">Mayawati</a> on Saturday said that the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bjp">BJP</a> led central and the state governments were ‘spreading hatred’ in the society and asked her party workers to counter the ‘divisive’ agenda of the saffron party and work to oust it from power in the forthcoming assembly polls in the state due next year.</p><p>Speaking at a meeting of the party office bearers, Mayawati also reviewed her party’s poll preparations and discussed the electoral strategy to reach out to the people in the state.</p><p>The BSP president said that the BJP led governments were trying to divert the attention of the people from their failure to solve pressing issues like inflation and unemployment and therefore they were resorting to ‘divisive politics’.</p>.Practice of linking religion with politics fraught with dangers: Mayawati on Shankracharya row.<p>She also said that efforts were on to ‘weaken’ the BSP and asked the party workers to be on the alert and counter the ‘divisive’ agenda of the BJP.</p><p>Mayawati asked her party workers to reach out to every section of the society and take up their issues.</p><p>According to the sources in the BSP, the party was of the opinion that many sections of the society, especially the ‘brahmins’, were not happy with the BJP and could ditch the saffron party in the next assembly polls in the state.</p><p>She also termed as ‘drama’ the ongoing tussle between the opposition and the ruling party in the Parliament. ‘’It is unfortunate that the ruling party and the rivals are engaged in allegations and counter allegations rather than trying to resolve the issues,’’ she said.</p>