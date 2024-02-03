BJP to open doors to leaders from rival parties in Uttar Pradesh ahead of LS polls

Acharya Pramod Krishnam, who was also the mahant (religious head) of the prestigious Kalki Dham in Uttar Pradesh, also attended the recently held consecration ceremony at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and criticised the Congress for rejecting the invite to attend the ceremony.

Krishnam has also invited prime minister Narendra Modi to the proposed inauguration of Kalki Dham on February 19. Acharya claimed that Modi had accepted the invite. He had, earlier, criticised the ongoing 'Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra' led by the former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and called it "political tourism".

Speculations about BSP MP Sangeeta Azad's switch to the BJP gained ground after the MP met UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath a few days back. Azad was an MP from Lalganj (reserve) seat in UP's Azamgarh district. Azad's possible switch would be a huge blow to the BSP as her family wielded considerable clout over the Dalit voters in Azamgarh and nearby districts.

Similarly, senior SP leader and former state minister Sanjay Garg on Saturday hinted at switching sides in his home town of Saharanpur. According to the sources in the BJP, Garg could join the saffron party next week.

BJP sources here said that many other senior leaders of the rival parties were in contact with them and they would also join the party in the days to come.