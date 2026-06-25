BJP unveils new office bearers in Uttar Pradesh, signals OBC-Dalit push

<p>New Delhi: Ahead of the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, the <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/bjp">BJP</a> on Thursday announced the new team under state president Pankaj Chaudhary, appointing over 25 OBC faces in the 46-member team. The move is widely seen as a precursor to the rejig of the BJP in the Centre, as the new team under president <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/nitin-nabin">Nitin Nabin </a>is yet to be named. </p><p>In the list, the BJP appointed 19 state vice-presidents, eight state general secretaries, and 19 state secretaries with an attempt to maintain caste and regional balance and thereby counter the Opposition PDA. All the existing six regional presidents have also been changed and several women have been appointed. </p><p>Prominent among the state vice-presidents are Neeraj Singh, the son of union minister and BJP veteran Rajnath Singh, former Samajwadi Party MLA Pooja Pal, and former state ministers Suresh Rana, Satyapal Saini, Priyanka Rawat, Archana Mishra, Suresh Maurya and Rajesh Yadav. </p>.BJP leader Dinesh Trivedi takes charge as India's envoy to Bangladesh; announces travel visa resumption.<p>Among the state secretaries are journalist Yatendra Sharma and Ankur Sharma, an aide of union home minister Amit Shah. </p><p>Among the general secretaries are Geeta Shakya, a leading OBC face of the party, Ram Pratap Singh Chauhan, Abhijit Mishra, Upendra Rawat, Sanjay Rai, Shankar Lodhi, Dilip Patel and Rajesh Chaudhary. </p><p>Saroj Kushwaha has been appointed state president of the Mahila Morcha, Rohit Mishra is the state president of the Yuva Morcha, and Dinesh Pratap has been appointed chief spokesperson of the UP BJP. In the media team, Manish Dixit has been retained as the state media coordinator, while Himanshu Raj Pandit is the new social media coordinator.</p><p>Additionally, Devendra Singh has been appointed State President of the Kisan Morcha, Ashok Rawat is the State President of the Scheduled Castes Morcha, and Prakash Pal the State President of the Backward Classes Morcha. </p><p>Among the new presidents of the state’s regions are Nawab Singh Nagar (Western Uttar Pradesh), Puran Lal Lodhi (Braj), Ram Kishore Sahu (Kanpur), Avadhesh Dwivedi (Awadh), Ashok Chaurasia (Kashi) and Vinod Rai (Gorakhpur).</p>