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BJP unveils new office bearers in Uttar Pradesh, signals OBC-Dalit push

In the list, the BJP appointed 19 state vice-presidents, eight state general secretaries, and 19 state secretaries with an attempt to maintain caste and regional balance
Last Updated : 25 June 2026, 17:19 IST
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Published 25 June 2026, 17:19 IST
India NewsBJPUttar Pradesh

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