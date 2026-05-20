<p>Lucknow: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday accused the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bjp">BJP</a> government of weakening the reservation system, saying people were being forced to approach courts to secure rights guaranteed under the Constitution.</p>.<p>Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters here, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/akhilesh%20yadav">Yadav </a>released a document titled "PDA Audit" on "loot of reservation".</p>.<p>"This document on PDA audit and the loot of reservation will continue to improve and more data will be included in it," the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said.</p>.Akhilesh Yadav hints at alliance with Congress in 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.<p>Yadav coined the acronym PDA in June 2023, which stands for 'Pichhde' (backward classes), Dalits and 'Alpsankhyak' (minorities).</p>.<p>Targeting the ruling BJP, Yadav said if students and aspirants have to knock on the doors of courts to get constitutional provisions implemented, "it should be understood that the government is biased." "If we have to approach courts for constitutional rights, it means the government is biased. And one who is biased is also unfaithful. Bias itself is injustice because it snatches away rights," he alleged.</p>.<p>The SP chief described reservation as a means of social justice and equality. "Reservation is protection. Reservation is also a tool and a medium for social coordination," he said.</p>.<p>Referring to the BJP government's bulldozer action, Yadav said, "If the BJP government wants to use bulldozers, then they should use them to level the uneven ground of inequality and provide everyone their rightful reservation." He further alleged that attempts were being made to weaken reservation through mechanisms such as lateral entry appointments.</p>.<p>"Through lateral entry, people of their choice are being adjusted through the backdoor so that reservation demands weaken gradually," he claimed.</p>.'Cycle is the only option': Akhilesh Yadav takes swipe at PM Modi after fuel price hike.<p>Yadav also accused the BJP of engaging in "foul play" over constitutional reservation and alleged that the ruling party did not want equal opportunities for deprived sections of society.</p>.<p>"Reservation is not charity, it is a right," he said, adding reservation was necessary for ensuring social and political representation and for protecting democracy. </p>