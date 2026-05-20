Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

BJP weakening reservation system: Akhilesh Yadav

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters here, Yadav released a document titled 'PDA Audit' on 'loot of reservation'.
Last Updated : 20 May 2026, 10:09 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 May 2026, 10:09 IST
India NewsBJPAkhilesh YadavIndia PoliticsSamajwadi PartyReservation

Follow us on :

Follow Us