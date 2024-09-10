BJP will lose all seats in Uttar Pradesh bypolls, face rout in 2027: Akhilesh Yadav

Yadav further enthused the party workers, saying, "The aware public made the Samajwadi Party the third-largest party in the country by electing 37 MPs in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, and the BJP's '400 plus' slogan has been debunked."

He also slammed the BJP's "arrogant politics", saying, "The BJP has tarnished the face of democratic institutions. The only alternative that can provide people with a prosperous life is the PDA (Backward, Dalit, Minority) bloc."

"The PDA is the only political alternative that can rid people of the BJP's negative politics," he added.