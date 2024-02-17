BJP workers 'purify' roads with 'Ganga jal' after Rahul Gandhi's Varanasi roadshow

Lucknow: BJP workers washed the roads with the sacred waters of Ganga from where senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's ongoing 'Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra' passed through in Varanasi.

Scores of saffron party workers, carrying buckets filled with Ganga waters, reached the Nandi Crossing near Godoulia and washed the road there soon after Rahul's Ytara passed from there.

"Rahul's presence has made this crossing impure...he has no faith in the Sanatan Dharma and he is non-vegetarian," said a BJP worker.

The saffron party workers also chanted "Jai Shriram" on this occasion.