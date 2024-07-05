BJP's Bahoran Lal Maurya elected unopposed to UP Legislative Council

According to the website of the UP Legislative Council, the 100-member House currently has 78 members of the BJP and 10 members of the SP. Besides, there is one member each from Apna Dal-Sonelal, Nishad Party, Jansatta Dal (Democratic), Rashtriya Lok Dal, Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party and Teachers' Party. There are four Independent members in the Council while two seats are vacant.