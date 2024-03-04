BJP's Barabanki candidate Upendra Singh Rawat drops out of Lok Sabha polls amid 'obscene video' row

Lucknow: After Bhojpuri singer Pawan Singh recusing himself from contesting in Asansol's LS polls, BJP-sitting MP from the Barabanki Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh, Upendra Singh Rawat, has also opted out of the contest on Monday.

Rawat, who had been renominated by the saffron party, is currently dealing with an ''obscene video'' purportedly featuring him, that went viral on social media platforms.

Rawat has termed the video as 'fake' and claimed that it had been doctored with the help of AI (artificial intelligence) and asked the police to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter.

A case was also lodged by Rawat's representative with the district police in this regard.