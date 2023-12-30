'Shukriya Modi Bhaijaan': BJP's new campaign to woo Muslim women in UP

"Recently, Muslim women in all districts of the state gave a memorandum thanking the district magistrates regarding the schemes of the Modi government. Taking this trend forward, ''Shukriya Modi Bhaijaan'' programmes will be organised in every Lok Sabha constituency (of the state)."

Ali said a reason for naming the campaign ''Shukriya Modi Bhaijaan'' is that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has established a brother-sister relationship by giving priority to Muslim women in various schemes.