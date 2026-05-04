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BJP’s West Bengal sweep to impact 2027 UP polls: Buoyant BJP and demoralised opposition

‘’The Bengal win will be a huge morale booster for the BJP in UP while demoralising the opposition,’’ said Lucknow based political analyst J.P. Shukla.
Last Updated : 04 May 2026, 11:22 IST
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Published 04 May 2026, 11:22 IST
BJPIndian PoliticsWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026assembly elections 2026

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