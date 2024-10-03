Blast at firecracker unit in UP's Bareilly; 3 killed, several injured

<p>Bareilly: At least three persons were killed and as many injured following a blast at a firecracker manufacturing unit in a village here on Wednesday, police said.</p>.<p>The explosion, which took place in the Sirauli police station area, also caused damage to some adjoining buildings, they added.</p>.<p>The police said they are verifying the licence of the cracker unit's operator Nasir.</p>.3 dead, 9 injured in blast at ‘illegal’ firecracker factory in Sonipat.<p>A senior police officer said Nasir allegedly had the licence for another place but the house where the incident took place belonged to his in-laws.</p>.<p>"Three people have died and at least as many injured in an explosion at a firecracker making unit in Sirauli area of Bareilly district," Inspector General (Bareilly Range) Rakesh Singh told PTI.</p>.<p>"The explosion has also led to damages in three-four adjoining buildings. The man operating the firecracker unit has been identified as one Nasir. He is said to have been in possession of a licence, details of which are being looked into," Singh added.</p>.<p>Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognisance of the incident. He condoled the loss of lives and directed officials to ensure proper treatment of those injured in the blast.</p>.<p>IG Singh said he was headed to the spot to directly monitor the situation and relief operations, where other senior officials of the district, including police, have reached.</p>.<p>Local police teams, along with personnel from the health and fire departments, rushed to the spot soon after information about the incident to undertake the rescue work, officials said.</p>.<p>Bareilly Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Anurag Arya said the incident occurred at around 4 pm.</p>.<p>"As per the preliminary investigation, it has been found that Nasir had a licence for explosives for some other place but the house in which the explosion occurred was of his in-laws," said the SSP.</p>.<p>Denying the possibility of presence of some other explosive material leading to the blast, Arya said, "We have recovered remains of locally-made crackers from the spot. Prima facie it appears that the blast occurred because of them." The officer added that a probe into the matter is underway and appropriate action will be taken against those found involved in the incident.</p>.<p>Teams of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are still at the spot and are undertaking rescue work to ensure that nobody is left buried under the debris, the officials said.</p>