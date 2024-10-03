Home
uttar pradesh

Blast at firecracker unit in UP's Bareilly; 3 killed, several injured

The explosion, which took place in the Sirauli police station area, also caused damage to some adjoining buildings, they added.
PTI
Last Updated : 03 October 2024, 03:27 IST

Published 03 October 2024, 03:27 IST
blastfirecrackersBareillyExplosionUttar Pradesh News

