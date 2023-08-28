Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Blast in police station storehouse in Shahjahanpur, 3 injured

The reason behind the explosion is yet to be ascertained, the SP said.
Last Updated 28 August 2023, 09:54 IST

Follow Us

Three persons, including a police constable, were injured in a blast in a storehouse of Khutar police station here on Monday while cleaning work was underway, police said. A sudden explosion took place in the 'malkhana', a storehouse of items seized by the police in a case during an investigation, of the police station, Superintendent of Police (SP) Ashok Kumar Meena told PTI.

Police constable Shailendra Shukla, retired constable Jaipal Singh, and the security guard Latif, who were cleaning the storehouse, got injured in the blast, Meena said.

The injured persons have been admitted to a hospital here, he said. The reason behind the explosion is yet to be ascertained, the SP said, adding that an inquiry has been ordered into the matter.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 28 August 2023, 09:54 IST)
India NewsUttar PradeshBomb BlastShahjahanpur

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT