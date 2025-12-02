<p>Hathras (UP): A booth level officer (BLO) in Sikandra Rao town in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hathras">Hathras </a>district died on Tuesday morning after he collapsed at his residence, with his family alleging that he had been under severe work-related stress, officials said.</p>.<p>The deceased, Kamlakant Sharma (40), a resident of the Brahmanpuri area in Sikandra Rao, was serving as an assistant teacher at the Composite School Navli Lalpur while also handling duties as a BLO.</p>.<p>According to family members, he suddenly felt dizzy while drinking tea after coming down from the upper floor of his house and collapsed.</p>.<p>He was rushed for treatment but died on the way, officials said. His body has been sent for a post-mortem.</p>.Under pressure BLO hangs self in UP's Moradabad; 'not enough time,' reads his suicide letter.<p>Sharma’s son, Vinayak, said his father had been distressed for several days due to the workload related to BLO duties. “He came downstairs around 7 am to have tea and suddenly fainted. He passed away while being taken to the hospital,” he said.</p>.<p>District Magistrate Atul Vats visited the bereaved family soon after receiving information about the incident.</p>.<p>Terming the death “unfortunate”, the DM said the exact cause would be clear only after the post-mortem. He added that the administration would explore providing a job to Sharma’s wife, who has passed the intermediate examination.</p>.<p>“He was a sincere employee and performed his duties well,” the DM said.</p>.<p>This is at least the third death in the UP in the past three days.</p>.BLO dies while uploading SIR data in Rajasthan's Dholpur.<p>On November 29, a woman BLO died of cardiac arrest in the Bijnor district. Shobharani, according to her husband, was a diabetes patient. She was posted as the BLO of booth number 97 in Mohalla Badwan, Dhampur area.</p>.<p>On November 30, a 46-year-old booth-level officer (BLO), Sarvesh Singh, was found hanging in his home in Moradabad district. He was assigned the duty of a BLO on October 7. </p><p>Reportedly, it was his first time working as a BLO. In a suicide note, Sarvesh confessed to feeling suffocated and said there was not enough time for the job he had been given.</p>