Body found in drain near Noida; probe on

Forensic experts have been roped in for investigation. Further legal proceedings are being carried out at the local Kasna police station, a police official said.
Last Updated 13 September 2023, 10:00 IST

A partially decomposed body was found in Greater Noida on Wednesday, prompting police to launch an investigation, officials said.

"This morning, workers of the Greater Noida Authority were cleaning a drain near the Sirsa roundabout when they came across a body inside it and alerted police," an official said.

"The body appears to be several months old. Efforts are under way to establish its identification," the official added.

Forensic experts have been roped in for investigation. Further legal proceedings are being carried out at the local Kasna police station, the official said.

