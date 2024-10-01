Body of newborn found in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi

<p>Amethi (UP): The body of a newborn wrapped in a cloth was found near Bhelai Kala village on the Raebareli-Ayodhya road here on Tuesday, police said.</p>.<p>According to the police, the locals found the body of the boy and informed the Mohanganj police station.</p>.Uttar Pradesh man gets life term for raping woman, hiding identity.<p>SHO of Mohanganj police station Rakesh Kumar said upon receiving information, the police reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem examination.</p>.<p>Further investigation is underway, Kumar said.</p>