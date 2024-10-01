Home
uttar pradesh

Body of newborn found in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi

According to the police, the locals found the body of the boy and informed the Mohanganj police station.
PTI
Last Updated : 01 October 2024, 11:09 IST

Published 01 October 2024, 11:09 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshAmethi

