Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Body of undertrial prisoner found hanging in Mau district jail

Deceased Mukesh Yadav (24) was from Ballia district, they said, adding that he was an accused in a kidnapping and rape case.
PTI
Last Updated : 07 September 2024, 19:46 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Ballia/Mau (UP): The body of an undertrial inmate lodged in the Mau district prison was found hanging on Saturday, officials said.

Deceased Mukesh Yadav (24) was from Ballia district, they said, adding that he was an accused in a kidnapping and rape case.

Circle Officer (City) of Mau Anjani Kumar Pandey said, "The body of inmate Mukesh Yadav was found hanging from a noose in the district jail. Prima facie, it appears that he committed suicide. Investigations are underway."

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 September 2024, 19:46 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshCrime

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT