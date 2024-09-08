Boy kills self in UP's Ballia

Ballia: A 17-year-old boy allegedly hanged himself after an argument with his father in this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Sunday.
The teenager's body was found hanging from a tree in a village in the Khejuri area on Saturday.
Khejuri SHO Anita Singh said the body was sent for post-mortem.
She said the boy's father slapped him a few days ago for not doing any work, after which he had left home.
His family members had launched a search for the boy before his body was discovered, the officer said.
It appears to be a case of suicide by hanging. A detailed probe is underway, she added.
Published 08 September 2024, 05:55 IST