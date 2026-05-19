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‘Brahmanical patriarchy impeded progress of women in ancient India?’ BHU exam question triggers controversy

The question came in for sharp criticism from the leaders of the Brahmin community, who said that it showed the community in poor light.
Last Updated : 19 May 2026, 16:11 IST
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Published 19 May 2026, 16:11 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshIndiaBHUBanaras Hindu University

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