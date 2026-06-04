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Homeindiauttar pradesh

Brew-tal! Over 14,500 litres of beer enroute to dry Bihar seized in UP

They said the truck was intercepted on National Highway-19, revealing an interstate liquor smuggling operation stretching Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.
Last Updated : 04 June 2026, 14:15 IST
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Published 04 June 2026, 14:15 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshPunjabBiharbeer

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