Brew-tal! Over 14,500 litres of beer enroute to dry Bihar seized in UP

<p>Chandauli: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/uttar-pradesh">Uttar Pradesh</a> Police have seized an illegal consignment of 14,520 litres of beer, allegedly being transported to Bihar from Punjab, and arrested two suspected smugglers, officials here said on Thursday.</p><p>They said the truck was intercepted on National Highway-19, revealing an interstate liquor smuggling operation stretching Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.</p>.Nephew held for killing uncle with beer bottle in Mangaluru.<p>Additional Superintendent of Police (Sadar) Anant Chandra Shekhar said Sadar police station personnel, along with a crime branch team, were conducting vehicle checks near Naveen Mandi in Madhopur area when they received inputs regarding a truck carrying illegal beer towards Bihar.</p>.<p>Based on the tip-off, the truck was stopped on the highway and searched, leading to the recovery of 1,210 cartons containing 29,040 cans of a branded beer -- manufactured in Punjab -- hidden under husk, the official said.</p>.<p>The seized beer is worth around Rs 61 lakh, police said.</p>.<p>Two persons, identified as Moola Ram (28) and Hitendra Kumar (25) -- both residents of Rajasthan -- have been arrested in this connection, they said.</p>.<p>During interrogation, the accused allegedly told police that the consignment was loaded in Punjab and was being transported to Bihar's Aurangabad district.</p>.<p>They revealed that they were paid Rs 50,000 per trip for transporting such consignments, police said.</p>.<p>A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Excise Act and further investigation is underway, they added.</p>