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Bride refuses marriage after groom falls ill during ceremony in UP

The bride refused to proceed with the wedding ceremony, alleging that the groom's medical condition was kept from the bride's family
Last Updated : 11 May 2026, 10:31 IST
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Published 11 May 2026, 10:31 IST
India NewsweddingUttar Pradeshmarriagemarriage ceremony

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