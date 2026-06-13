BSP supremo Mayawati to blow party’s election bugle from Ayodhya on June 22

<p>Lucknow: Pushed to the fringes in Uttar Pradesh’s electoral politics, BSP supremo Mayawati will be launching her party’s election campaign from Ayodhya by holding a public meeting there on June 22.</p><p>According to the BSP sources here, the party supremo would address another public meeting at the neighbouring Ambedkar Nagar district a day later.</p>.Akhilesh's 'PDA' pitch a year before polls leads to face-off with Mayawati as former invokes BSP founder Kanshiram.<p>‘’The party has lined up a series of rallies in different parts of the state in the next few months in the run up to the next Assembly polls due in 2027,’’ a party leader here said on Saturday.</p><p>The choice of Ayodhya to launch BSP’s election campaign was significant as the constituency, besides having Ram Temple, had a large number of dalit voters, who appeared to have played a key role in the victory of Samajwadi Party nominee Awadhesh Prasad, a dalit, in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. BSP was relegated to the third spot behind the BJP.</p><p>Ambedkar Nagar was also electorally significant for the BSP as it too had a large dalit presence along with the OBC communities.</p><p>Sources said that the party has instructed its senior leaders to ensure the presence of a large number of people in both the rallies. State BSP president Vishwanath Pal was entrusted with the task of mobilising crowds for the rallies.</p><p>Sources said that the BSP planned to announce the names of candidates for several Assembly seats this month in a bid to steal a march over its rivals.</p><p>Sources said that Mayawati, who has already made clear that her party will go solo in the 2027 UP Assembly elections, wanted to make sure that the next polls were three cornered and believed that her party could do well, and at least emerge as a ‘king maker’.</p><p>BSP’s vote percentage has been declining with every election in the state in the past decade. In 2017 Assembly polls, BSP could win only 19 seats and its vote share was around 22 per cent.</p><p>In the 2022 Assembly elections, BSP saw its worst electoral performance in the state as it could manage to win only one seat with a vote share of 12.8 per cent. The party failed to open its account in the state in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.</p>