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Homeindiauttar pradesh

BSP supremo Mayawati to blow party’s election bugle from Ayodhya on June 22

The choice of Ayodhya to launch BSP’s election campaign was significant as the constituency, besides having Ram Temple, had a large number of dalit voters.
Last Updated : 13 June 2026, 12:16 IST
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Published 13 June 2026, 12:16 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshIndian PoliticsMayawatiBSP

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