BSP to fight Lok Sabha polls alone, no plan to retire from politics: Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati, adressing a presser on her birthday, clarified that the party would be contesting the Lok Sabha elections alone.

She added that she had no plans to retire from politics.

"Last month, I declared Akash Anand as my political successor following which it was being speculated in media that I may soon retire from politics. However, I want to clarify that it's not the case, and I will continue to work towards strengthening the party", the 68-year-old said.