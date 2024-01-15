BSP to fight Lok Sabha polls alone, no plan to retire from politics: Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati, adressing a presser on her birthday, clarified that the party would be contesting the Lok Sabha elections alone.
She added that she had no plans to retire from politics.
"Last month, I declared Akash Anand as my political successor following which it was being speculated in media that I may soon retire from politics. However, I want to clarify that it's not the case, and I will continue to work towards strengthening the party", the 68-year-old said.
She also slammed the Uttar Pradesh government, saying, "Instead of uplifting people from poverty and providing them employment, the central and state (UP) governments are providing them with some free ration and trying to make them their salves. However, our government in UP had provided people employment to empower them."
Mayawati had earlier left avenues open for talks with I.N.D.I.A—the opposition alliance—that plans to take on the Narendra Modi-led NDA government in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha polls.
She continued "Party workers need to be aware of how SP (Samajwadi Party) chief changed his attitude towards the BSP chief like a chameleon, to mislead BSP regarding the I.N.D.I.A alliance..."
She also pointed out "Those associated with the party celebrate 15th January, the occasion of my birthday as 'Jan Kalyankari Diwas'. During our 4-time government in Uttar Pradesh, we worked for the welfare of all sections of society including Dalits, Muslims, the poor & unemployed and women and religious minorities. The governments of other parties are duplicating the schemes which were run by our government...".
The veteran politician also spoke about the Ram mandir invite, saying "I have received the invitation to attend the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya but I have not taken any decision since I am busy with some other work. We welcome the program that is being organised on 22nd January, we also welcome any program regarding Babri Masjid that may be held in the future. We believe in the ideology of equality of all religions."