BSP to maintain 'complete distance' from NDA and I.N.D.I.A bloc: Mayawati

In a statement issued here on Sunday, the UP unit of the BSP said, "BSP chief and former UP chief minister Mayawati held a discussion with senior and responsible people of the party regarding the preparedness of the party for upcoming Lok Sabha polls, the preparedness of the party in Uttar Pradesh and in Uttarakhand, and to increase the party's mandate.”

“During the discussion, she once again made it clear that Bahujan Samaj Pary (BSP) has to work by strengthening itself, while maintaining complete distance from the ruling NDA and the opposition I.N.D.I.A bloc,” the statement said.